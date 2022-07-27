How Orphan: First Kill Made Isabelle Fuhrman Look 12 Years Old Again

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 13-year-old movie, "Orphan."

Isabelle Fuhrman solidified her place in horror history back in 2009 when she played the murderous Esther in the killer-kid (?) movie, "Orphan." Fuhrman was only 12 when she played the supposed 9-year-old girl who was eventually revealed to be a woman in her 30s posing as a child. "Orphan" was shockingly inspired by a real-life event, and Fuhrman's ability to convincingly play not only a child, but an adult with the appearance of a child, was downright masterful. Now, over a decade later, Fuhrman is back to once again play Esther in "Orphan: First Kill," despite the fact she's now in her mid-20s. With the advancements of CGI and the ethically controversial de-aging technology, it would have been easy for the filmmakers to simply digitize Fuhrman's face to appear younger, but the team behind "Orphan: First Kill" instead chose to go in a practical direction.

In an interview from the August 2022 issue of Total Film, director William Brent Bell was elated to bring Fuhrman back on board. "I look totally different when I was 25 to 12, but she looked so similar that it could work," Bell said. For the most part, he's right. Fuhrman's face looks very similar today as it did when she was a child, which, when paired with some old-school filmmaking techniques, allowed her to convincingly play a child. As Bell said:

"We had three body doubles and everything from her wardrobe had to be sized up, but also fit her adult body like a child. Anytime adults were around her the camera would be at an angle to force the perspective–tricks that have been done in Hollywood movies forever."