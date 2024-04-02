This Awesome Anime Is A Medieval Blend Of Sherlock Holmes And House

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Episodic storytelling is a lost art. That is, knowing how to craft a compelling standalone episode of television you can watch on its own and get a complete story out of while still dropping enough character work and lore to carry the story from one episode to the next (and even into future seasons).

Granted, there are still exceptions that carry on this tradition, like the excellent anime spy sitcom "Spy x Family." Now comes an anime that delivers on the procedural genre, with a mix of "House M.D." and "Sherlock Holmes" set in medieval China that is equal parts thrilling, mysterious, and fun.

"The Apothecary Diaries" follows Maomao, a young girl living in a fictionalized version of Imperial China who works as an apothecary in the red-light district. After she is kidnapped and sold as a servant, she comes to the Imperial Palace where she becomes a lady-in-waiting and poison tester to one of the Emperor's concubines. Though she would much rather live a quiet life where she can taste new poisons and medicines at will, Maomao's curiosity and intellect inadvertently place her in the middle of palace intrigue until she becomes an unofficial forensic pathologist.

From there, the show becomes an intriguing anime that delivers thrilling case-of-the-week stories while slowly unraveling a web of conspiracies and drama within the palace — all carried by one of the best anime protagonists in a while. This is one of the best anime titles of 2023 and one that both newcomers and longtime fans can enjoy.