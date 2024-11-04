The Latest Iteration Of A Legendary Anime Is Now Streaming On Netflix – And It's A Blast

Much like big American superhero comic books, there are many manga and anime that are intimidating for newcomers simply because of how long they are. Titles can be as relatively short as the 141-episode-long "Hunter x Hunter" or as long as "One Piece," which is well over 1,100 (!) episodes. What's more, unlike, say, the Spider-Man comics, you can't simply pick and choose the story arc that appeals to you and skip the rest when it comes to the likes of "One Piece" or Naruto." It'd be like watching only season 3 or 5 of "Game of Thrones" or "Lost," robbing you of important context and serialization.

And yet, that doesn't stop anime fans from recommending newcomers outright skip big chunks of the source material, whether that means ignoring the many filler episodes and arcs of "Naruto" or bypassing the entirety of the original "Dragon Ball" and starting with "Dragon Ball Z." However, that would be a huge mistake; not only would you miss out on learning about the origin of Son Goku's adventures and the importance of characters like Bulma or Krillin, but also because "Dragon Ball" is simply a delightfully silly adventure story (created by the late Akira Toriyama) that's as essential to the franchise as the all-out-brawls of "Dragon Ball Z."

That's especially the case now that the best "Dragon Ball" title in decades has finally arrived — one that feels like a spiritual successor to the very first "Dragon Ball" anime and revitalizes the legendary anime, reintroducing it to a whole new generation. Enter "Dragon Ball Daima," a new anime taking place shortly after Majin Buu's defeat at the very end of "Dragon Ball Z." In terms of story, "Daima" follows Goku and his friends as they all get turned into children by the new king of the Demon Realm, who uses the Dragon Balls to try and prevent Goku and the other Z fighters from defeating him.

"Daima" is a sequel, a side adventure, and a pseudo-reboot all at once, making this a unique experience for "Dragon Ball" fans both old and new. Perhaps more importantly, the show makes the franchise more accessible than it's ever been before, with "Dragon Ball Daima" now streaming on Netflix in addition to Crunchyroll.