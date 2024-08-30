This DC Fantasy Anime Is So Weird That We Likely Won't See Something Like It Again
(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)
Anime and superheroes are a match made in heaven, with the medium's penchant for imagination and allowing impossible feats of strength fitting perfectly with the superhero genre and its escalation of powers and world-ending stakes. Whether it's actual superhero anime like "My Hero Academia" and "One Punch Man" or shonen anime with incredible powers like "Dragon Ball Z," the two are a match made in heaven.
In recent years we've seen collaborations between western studios and anime studios, resulting in shows like "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" and "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which blend western stories and sensibilities with anime visuals. Then there are shows like "My Adventures With Superman," which not only takes visual cues from anime, but also use anime tropes to tell a different kind of DC story. This is all to say that "Suicide Squad Isekai" simply makes sense. A collaboration between Warner Bros. and WIT Studio, the original anime brings together one of the most popular anime genres of the past decade with the only DC team to star in a properly successful live-action movie.
The anime follows the titular Suicide Squad as they're sent (and subsequently trapped) in another world — one filled with elves, orcs, and magic. Unable to get home, and under the threat of a bomb implanted in their brains, the members of the Squad have to get involved in a war between two magical kingdoms and hope they can fight their way back home.
From there, this becomes an action-filled romp. It's a show that marries DC comics with fantasy anime, serving as a great introduction to the isekai genre while reminding us of what happens when studios allow experimentation with their characters — and what we lose by chasing synergy over variety.
What makes Suicide Squad Isekai great
The joy of "Suicide Squad Isekai" is seeing how well it works as both a Suicide Squad story and an isekai anime. Let's start with the first one. The show joins recent titles like "Harley Quinn" and "Batman: Caped Crusader" in reinventing characters in interesting and refreshing ways. We see this in Harley herself, who sheds any resemblance of her villainous origin and is instead presented as an easily marketable and empowering antihero who becomes a symbol of rebellion against the establishment. (Granted, we have seen glimpses of this before, but the show takes it a step further.) Her relationship with Joker is also reimagined as the kind of Bonnie and Clyde relationship people often mistake them to be, throwing away the wildly toxic and abusive elements present in most other adaptations. Here, Joker is a rather fantastic hot anime boyfriend (except for the part where he throws Harley into a vat of acid) who cares so much about her he orchestrates outlandish schemes just so his girlfriend is no longer bored.
This extends to other characters, too, even if many members of the Squad heavily resemble James Gunn's take on them from his "The Suicide Squad" movie. King Shark is still a shark and you can practically see John Cena as this Peacemaker. But then we get takes like Deadshot and his imaginary friendship with Ratcatcher, wherein he pictures himself a great friend and protector despite being, in reality, a bully and an abuser. However, the standout character is Clayface, who is reimagined as a failed actor and movie and TV connoisseur. Clayface — who looks and acts just like Michael Jackson, and has the dance moves to prove it — is the only one who knows what an isekai is and is constantly breaking the fourth wall to explain what is going on in hilariously contrived ways. He also constantly drops pop culture references (which is something usually Harley would do), from "Game of Thrones" to "The Terminator."
An effective superhero story AND an effective isekai
This being a Suicide Squad show is only half of it, because "Suicide Squad Isekai" is also a rather effective and fun gateway into the isekai genre. In essence, isekai literally means "another world" and tends to follow a character or group of characters being inadvertently transported to another world — think "Alice in Wonderland" or "The Chronicles of Narnia." The genre is extremely popular and widespread in anime, being the most prominent form of fantasy in the medium. The problem is that it is often not an accessible or obvious genre for newcomers, particularly as many isekai stories inevitable end up falling into some of the more problematic tropes of the genre (like slavery and sexual assault being commonplace for shock value or even comedic effect).
"Suicide Squad Isekai" avoids this by telling a relatively vanilla isekai that does embrace the fantasy and even plays it straight, but skips the less scrupulous aspects of the genre. This results in a show that functions as the perfect gateway into isekai for newcomers. It's an introduction to the most common tropes and elements that avoids being a twist or reversal of the formula like "The Devil Is a Part-Timer," and without including the problematic elements to boot. Instead, what you get is the power-fantasy of being in another world and having magical powers — specifically, becoming a big player in a fantasy war and fighting orcs and elves while gaining a princess' favor.
Sure, it's only the most surface level of isekai, but it works, and the show does embrace the weirdness of it, adding zombies and a demon lord to the mix. Beyond just isekai, "Suicide Squad Isekai" also embraces other parts of anime, including the magical girl transformation. (Let's just say Clayface gets an especially delightful sequence.)
What it adds to the conversation
Watching "Suicide Squad Isekai" and the sheer weirdness displayed on the screen, it's hard not to wonder how rare this will be once the new DC Universe begins properly. DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have already made a lot of good decisions that embrace every aspect of the comics, like making Superman a nice guy again, finally introducing the Bat-family in live-action, and even including weird things like Martian Manhunter's cookies addiction.
In the search for a cohesive, interconnected cinematic universe, however, synergy is taking over experimentation. We're already seeing the effects of this in shows like "Creature Commandos," which has had to tone down some of the designs and the look of the series in order to match what the live-action DC movies have shown already. Likewise, the mandate to have the same DCU actors play their characters across different mediums diminishes the work done by voice actors, potentially depriving audiences of the next Kevin Conroy.
"Suicide Squad Isekai" works because it is not just an effective isekai, but also an effective DC superhero (or villain) story. The show takes known characters and throws them into a wild scenario that only succeeds because it's standalone and allowed to experiment. Will we see wild things in the DC Universe? Sure, after all, Booster Gold is going to be there. Will we get Clayface dancing like Michael Jackson while Harley Quinn flies on a dragon to beat up an undead demon lord? Probably not.
Why non-anime fans should check it out
"Suicide Squad Isekai" is an entertaining standalone superhero story with compelling character dynamics and cool new interpretations of popular DC characters. Combined with the topes of the isekai genre, it tells an efficient fantasy story — one filled with magic and intrigue — about the worst heroes in the DC universe being forced to fight to save a kingdom at war. The show serves as the perfect gateway isekai for those whose only exposure to it might be "Digimon," introducing the tone, the stakes, the fantasy elements, and how they blend with our world.
More than anything, this is a testament to the kind of wildly inventive superhero story we get when studios allow for experimentation instead of focusing on building streamlined narratives in their interconnected universes. Hopefully, this is not just a one-off.
Watch This If You Like: "The Suicide Squad," "Harley Quinn," "The Legend of Vox Machina"
"Suicide Squad Isekai" is streaming on Max and Hulu.