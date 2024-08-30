This DC Fantasy Anime Is So Weird That We Likely Won't See Something Like It Again

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Anime and superheroes are a match made in heaven, with the medium's penchant for imagination and allowing impossible feats of strength fitting perfectly with the superhero genre and its escalation of powers and world-ending stakes. Whether it's actual superhero anime like "My Hero Academia" and "One Punch Man" or shonen anime with incredible powers like "Dragon Ball Z," the two are a match made in heaven.

In recent years we've seen collaborations between western studios and anime studios, resulting in shows like "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" and "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which blend western stories and sensibilities with anime visuals. Then there are shows like "My Adventures With Superman," which not only takes visual cues from anime, but also use anime tropes to tell a different kind of DC story. This is all to say that "Suicide Squad Isekai" simply makes sense. A collaboration between Warner Bros. and WIT Studio, the original anime brings together one of the most popular anime genres of the past decade with the only DC team to star in a properly successful live-action movie.

The anime follows the titular Suicide Squad as they're sent (and subsequently trapped) in another world — one filled with elves, orcs, and magic. Unable to get home, and under the threat of a bomb implanted in their brains, the members of the Squad have to get involved in a war between two magical kingdoms and hope they can fight their way back home.

From there, this becomes an action-filled romp. It's a show that marries DC comics with fantasy anime, serving as a great introduction to the isekai genre while reminding us of what happens when studios allow experimentation with their characters — and what we lose by chasing synergy over variety.