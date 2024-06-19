My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Reinvents Supergirl By Borrowing From A Classic Anime

Before James Gunn brings a unified, streamlined vision of the DC Universe to life (taking some of the uniqueness and variety out of DC's titles with it), "My Adventures With Superman" season 2 is here to remind us that there is still a lot of life left in these characters if artists are allowed to experiment and bring their own fresh perspectives to the table. "My Adventures With Superman" brings a clear anime influence to the eponymous character and his world, with direct nods to everything from "Neon Genesis Evangelion" to "Dragon Ball."

Indeed, this is an utterly delightful show — one that makes Clark Kent a charming, bumbling dork with a huge heart and relentless optimism, and tells a story that cares just as much about the people that make Clark human as it does about the adventures that make Superman super. We've seen anime-inspired DC titles before, but they tend to look at action anime for inspiration, like in "Young Justice" or "Teen Titans." What makes "My Adventures With Superman" stand out is that it is essentially a shojo magical girl anime, drawing inspiration from slice of life and romance shows as much as it does action shonen anime.

The show has also done a good job of reinterpreting the DC mythos and its many characters, like giving Lex Luthor a new origin story (tied to Jimmy Olsen!). Now, season 2, episode 5, "Most Eligible Superman," has introduced the series' version of Supergirl, Kara Zor-El, and she's inspired by the iconic anime and manga "Dragon Ball Z."