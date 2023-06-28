My Adventures With Superman Review: The Lighthearted, Dorky Man Of Steel Story We Deserve
"My Adventures With Superman" offers newcomers and longtime fans alike a fresh new take on the Man of Steel that shows a dorky, gentle, big galoot, giving us possibly the closest take to what James Gunn promised his new Superman will be. The show features cool anime-inspired visuals and tons of fun references, as well as stunning action sequences. But at its core, this is a sweet rom-com for Superman and Lois, one with a phenomenal dynamic between the two. This is a fresh new start for the DC universe, and the future is bright.
DC has a Superman issue. While every version of Batman we've had on screen since the '60s has been faithful to at least some element of the comics, Superman hasn't been so lucky. We've had three big-screen Clark Kents, two playing essentially the same version, and one who never got the material he or the character deserved. Young audiences haven't really seen a proper Superman, one who is gentle and kind, a lovable doofus. That is the first thing "My Adventures With Superman" nails, and it is the key that unlocks this entire show.
Jack Quaid instantly embodies this younger, clumsier Man of Steel, playing up the Smallville part of Clark Kent, the dork who actually wants to work at a newspaper, the big galoot who is best friend with Jimmy Olsen (and not some loner with anger issues). This is an inexperienced Superman who is not an expert at hiding his identity, let alone mastering his powers — he doesn't know what he's capable of just yet — and Quaid's childlike wonder and innocence that made him such a great fit in "The Boys" also gives his Superman a welcomed lighthearted tone with plenty of room to grow as a hero.
Up in the sky!
"My Adventures With Superman" is for all intents and purposes an origin story. What makes this one work so well is that it simultaneously offers something fresh and new for longtime fans, while bringing newcomers up to speed on what makes Superman special without spending too much time retreading old ground. Krypton is mentioned, but there's no flashback to its destruction or Superman crashlanding on Earth. We see Clark discovering new powers throughout the show, but no montage of him hiding his identity through school.
Indeed, as Superman himself says at one point, he's still figuring out where he's from, and what he can do, and it's a delight to see him do so. He doesn't know he's invincible, but still jumps in front of the fire to protect people because he knows he should, and he is not invulnerable, getting beat up constantly and looking like it actually hurt. "My Adventures With Superman" references the larger DC universe but still feels like a fresh new take that takes the essence of the character with none of the baggage and that is a joy to see.
Helping the fresh take and the newness of it all is the anime visuals. Studio Mir is no stranger to the DC universe, having worked on both "Harley Quinn" and "Young Justice," and they bring a stunning sense of action to the show. Likewise, the anime influence is clear, with tons of nods and references, from the more obvious "Dragon Ball" and "Sailor Moon," to direct visual nods to "Neon Genesis Evangelion" and "Gurren Lagann."
If there's one problem with this approach is that CG is a bit sloppy and the "moe" style is distracting at first — particularly when we've had over a decade of DC shows and movies already inspired by anime.
Superman and Lois
While the Superman part of the show is fantastic, what makes this such a special show is its human element, Lois and Jimmy. Their friendship is an instant highlight, and Lois and Superman's rom-com story is adorable. You instantly fall for these kids and care about their relationship, and the show does some smart things to separate them from other adaptations, particularly when it comes to the handling of Clark's secret identity.
Likewise, the multiverse comes into play at one point, but rather than focusing on alternate Supermen, it's Lois from alternate dimensions, highlighting the importance of this character to the DC mythos.
Now, before you ask, yes. I know there's "Superman and Lois," but that show was very much a part of the Arrowverse, and even though "My Adventures With Superman" was greenlit and was in development for years, it is right at the dawn of the new DC universe and it feels like a brand new start for the character. Likewise, the live-action show also gave a big focus to Superman's kids, while showing Clark and Lois at different points in their lives. For those wanting a strict Superman and Lois Lane story that tracks arguably the most known relationship in the DC universe, "My Adventures With Superman" is the show to watch.
We're nearing the start of a brave new DC, one that aims to present more faithful versions of the iconic characters. Before David Corenswet dons the cape on the big screen, "My Adventures With Superman" is a fantastic introduction to The Man of Tomorrow.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10