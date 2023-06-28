My Adventures With Superman Review: The Lighthearted, Dorky Man Of Steel Story We Deserve

"My Adventures With Superman" offers newcomers and longtime fans alike a fresh new take on the Man of Steel that shows a dorky, gentle, big galoot, giving us possibly the closest take to what James Gunn promised his new Superman will be. The show features cool anime-inspired visuals and tons of fun references, as well as stunning action sequences. But at its core, this is a sweet rom-com for Superman and Lois, one with a phenomenal dynamic between the two. This is a fresh new start for the DC universe, and the future is bright.

DC has a Superman issue. While every version of Batman we've had on screen since the '60s has been faithful to at least some element of the comics, Superman hasn't been so lucky. We've had three big-screen Clark Kents, two playing essentially the same version, and one who never got the material he or the character deserved. Young audiences haven't really seen a proper Superman, one who is gentle and kind, a lovable doofus. That is the first thing "My Adventures With Superman" nails, and it is the key that unlocks this entire show.

Jack Quaid instantly embodies this younger, clumsier Man of Steel, playing up the Smallville part of Clark Kent, the dork who actually wants to work at a newspaper, the big galoot who is best friend with Jimmy Olsen (and not some loner with anger issues). This is an inexperienced Superman who is not an expert at hiding his identity, let alone mastering his powers — he doesn't know what he's capable of just yet — and Quaid's childlike wonder and innocence that made him such a great fit in "The Boys" also gives his Superman a welcomed lighthearted tone with plenty of room to grow as a hero.