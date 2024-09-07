Naruto Filler List: All The Anime Episodes You Can Skip

This post contains spoilers for "Naruto."

The tale of Naruto Uzumaki is a special one. Almost every Hayato Date-helmed "Naruto" episode etches out an essential aspect of the titular teen troublemaker's life while laying the groundwork for the impressive worldbuilding that "Naruto: Shippuden" would later flesh out. The sheer breadth of "Naruto" — which only constitutes Part I of the overarching arc — spans over 220 episodes, mimicking the hero's journey that is quintessentially rife with growing pains, the power of friendship, and the increasingly troubling realization that the Shinobi World is a bleak, ruthless space where only the most powerful emerge victorious. However, the reason "Naruto" is so deeply loved is its tendency to balance out its darker aspects with lighthearted slice-of-life adventures, leading to a mix of episodes categorized as canon and filler (where, oftentimes, the two intermingle).

The term "filler" can evoke complicated and diverging reactions, as some view filler episodes as completely skippable as they do not directly impact canon arcs or inform the core narrative as a whole. However, most of the filler episodes in the "Naruto" anime series are immensely enjoyable, introducing a sense of pleasant whimsy to the lives of the children forced to adopt the mantle of shinobi, where even the most stoic adults are allowed to unwind and reveal essential aspects of their motivations. This begs the question: are filler episodes mere distractions, or are they integral to this particular shonen experience that underlines the freedom and innocence inherent in childhood, despite the horrors? Well, the answer purely rests on the discretion of the viewer. While some filler episodes can be skipped to simulate a more compact viewing experience, others surely add to the series' expansive world, at least when you're watching it for the first time.

With that said, here's a list of "Naruto" filler episodes that you can skip if you wish to, but are more than welcome to indulge in, depending on whether the quality and depth of the arcs appeal to you. I'll be sticking to Part I, as "Shippuden" is a vastly distinct chunk of the Naruto Uzumaki saga, and I recommend not skipping the mixed filler-canon entries in Part I as they're worth experiencing in their entirety.