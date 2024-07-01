This Epic Anime Series Has A Tonal Shift That'll Leave You Speechless

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

There are plenty of anime shows that slowly grow over time, and their tone becomes more serious as the characters face stronger consequences. There are even a few shows with drastic twists so early in their run that they prove the need for the so-called "three-episode rule," like "Deca-Dence" revealing that the first episode was just a setup.

But in recent years, there hasn't been as drastic a tonal change as with "Delicious in Dungeon," a show that doesn't exactly pull the rug from under the audience, but rather organically reveals that the silly little comedy you've been watching was actually a brutal fantasy epic with big stakes and ancient conflicts coming to a head. The greatest trick this anime pulls is recreating the feeling of watching "Predator" for the first time and realizing it is not a big macho war movie but instead a sci-fi survival horror movie.

Unlike "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End," this show doesn't take a Tolkien approach to fantasy, but rather it is very much the brainchild of a fantasy gamer. Manga creator Ryōko Kui clearly draws inspiration from fantasy games like "Baldur's Gate," which is why "Delicious in Dungeon" feels so much like a classic "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign.

Even the characters follow the classic party structure of the tabletop RPG. We have a human fighter, an elf wizard, a half-foot rogue, and a dwarf ranger, who go into a dungeon in order to resuscitate the fighter's mage sister before she is digested by a red dragon. With no money for food, the party decides to eat their way through the dungeon. And that's just the beginning.