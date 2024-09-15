The Correct Order To Watch The Bleach Anime Series (Including The Movies)

Tite Kubo's "Bleach" is unquestionably one of the most popular manga/anime of the 2000s. But 700 chapters? 390+ (and counting) episodes? Coming to it late probably sounds like a daunting challenge. Is this all worth the deep dive, especially when you'll get different answers about how well "Bleach" holds up?

"Bleach" stars Ichigo Kurosaki, a Japanese teen living in the average metropolis of Karakura Town. Ichigo has a few things that set him apart from his peers: his (natural) orange hair, his punk attitude, and his ability to see ghosts. One day, he meets Rukia Kikuichi, a "Soul Reaper" who hunts evil spirits ("Hollows"). Injured in a battle, Rukia passes her powers ("Zanpakutō," manifested as a sword) to Ichigo. While Rukia recovers, Ichigo takes up her duties hunting Hollows.

The early set-up of "Bleach" is a "Yu Yu Hakusho" riff — an urban fantasy with a punk protagonist, shinigami girl sidekick, demon villains, etc. Then, the main characters visit Rukia's home: the Soul Society. "Bleach" from there becomes more about the spirit world then the living one, with different Soul Reapers having sword duels and testing their special abilities ("Bankai") in those battles.

Still with me? Here's how to watch "Bleach."