The Creator Of Yu Yu Hakusho Recycled His Main Characters For Hunter X Hunter

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has been causing a storm on Twitter/X the past month. Why? Because he's revealed he's working on new chapters of his manga, "Hunter x Hunter." Every day since May 1, 2024, he has tweeted out a screenshot of the pages he completed that day (usually three).

Since 1998, Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has published 400 chapters of "Hunter x Hunter," all written and drawn by Togashi. (The first 339 of those chapters have been animated so far.) If this seems like a slow pace (Eiichiro Oda has crafted 1100+ chapters of "One Piece" in the same timeframe), it's because "Hunter x Hunter" has frequently gone on hiatuses due to Togashi suffering chronic back pain, leaving it difficult for him to draw. Fans can only guess when new chapters will come, which is why Togashi's consistent tweets have mouths watering.

Before "Hunter x Hunter," Togashi's breakout hit was "Yu Yu Hakusho," published from 1990 to 1994. (This title, not translated from Japanese even for English release, loosely means "Ghost Files.") Writing for /Film, Adam Wescott dove deep into Togashi's history and how his experience "Yu Yu Hakusho" has shaped his approach to "Hunter x Hunter."

The two series are so intertwined that their main characters (both organized into groups of four) are near mirror images of each other.