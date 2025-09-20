5 Essential South Park Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

This is a regular season 3 outing that aired in June 1999, and I picked it not merely because I'm a hardcore Creek shipper. (See #7 of my list of best ever "South Park" episodes). If you're more familiar with the later seasons of "South Park," the main thing that may stick out to you with "Tweek vs. Craig" is how indistinguishable Kyle and Stan are. They are both total a-holes in this episode, stirring up a big fight between the innocent Craig and Tweek for no other reason than they think it'll be fun to watch.

Within a few years, the show would firmly establish Kyle as the righteous character in the group, the one most likely to stand up for what he believes in, even if it'd be easier to mind his business. Meanwhile, Stan would be established as the calmer of the two; he'll generally agree with Kyle's take on the situation, but he'd rather make peace between the two fighting groups. In "Tweek vs Craig," however, Kyle and Stan are interchangeable jerks no better than Cartman.

Speaking of Cartman, you'll notice that he's not a villain in this episode. He's on the same moral level as Stan and Kyle, which is par for the course in the early seasons. Up until the next episode on this list, Cartman was more likely to be bullied than to be the bully himself. Stan and Kyle were often jerks to him about his appearance with little provocation, a dynamic the later seasons would largely do away with.

Outside of the specific character dynamics, "Tweek vs. Craig" presents a version of the show that's notably childlike. Later seasons would give more time and depth to the show's adult characters, but season 3 was more content to let its third-grade characters (not fourth-grade yet) keep the center stage.