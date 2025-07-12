How Lorde Really Felt About Her Brutal South Park Parody

In the second episode of season 18 of "South Park" titled "Gluten Free Ebola," viewers are treated to the eccentric Randy Marsh impersonating Lorde at a party. As ridiculously hilarious as it is to see the middle-aged father to Stan and Shelley indulge in yet another one of his wild new phases, the next episode, "The Cissy" reveals the shocking truth that Randy was not just impersonating Lorde, but rather, he is Lorde.

Stan and Shelley are both fans of Lorde's music, with Shelley having a poster of the pop star on her wall, which catches Randy's eye, after she complains that her father does not understand her. Little did she know that her father was the true mastermind behind some of her favorite music. Randy would reveal to Stan that he is the true identity behind Lorde, which came about after he started using the women's bathroom at his job, citing his male co-worker's penchant for "blowing up the men's bathroom."

Randy would call himself Lorde, and while finding refuge in the women's bathroom, he discovered that the acoustics within the stalls allowed him to record sounds, which he would implement in editing software to produce his own music, which he demonstrates to Stan in his original song, "Push (Feel Good on a Wednesday)," much to Stan's shock. Lorde's vocals were provided by singer/songwriter Sia.