How The Jonas Brothers Felt About About Their South Park Parody
Having been on the air since 1997, Comedy Central's hit animated series "South Park" has been a cultural Rorschach test and notorious for poking fun at everyone and the kitchen sink. Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are well known for some of the most biting modern satire, whether it is through their series, original films, or even a blockbuster Broadway musical. Parker and Stone's writing sensibilities often fixate on the hottest topics of the day, and "South Park" isn't afraid to parody the era's most popular celebrities.
In 2009, season 13 of "South Park" kicked off with one of its most memorable episodes of the 2000s. In the episode "The Ring," the primary subject of satirization was the Jonas Brothers and Disney. At the time of its premiere, "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" was hitting theaters, and the boy band's rise caught Parker and Stone's attention. The episode highlighted the brothers' purity rings, which they wore in real life due to their Christian upbringing. Along with the band's satirical depiction, the episode introduced the "South Park" version of Mickey Mouse, who serves as the tyrannical head of The Walt Disney Company and would appear in future episodes of the series.
It has been 16 years since "The Ring" first aired, and countless boy band acts cosigned by the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon have come and gone since the initial rise of the Jonas Brothers. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have all grown up and have continued to make music together as a band, as well as have individual careers since then. Regarding their perspective on how "South Park" parodied them, you may be surprised at their reaction.
Joe Jonas is a South Park fan
Joe Jonas appeared on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals," where he reflected on how "South Park" depicted the Jonas Brothers, purity culture, and Disney. Given that the writers went for the jugular, the episode's material could have easily struck some sensitive chords for the band. But in the case of Jonas, he thought it was an honor for Trey Parker and Matt Stone to satirize him:
"Our skin was not as thick back then... I think I was the only brother that loved it. I thought it was hilarious, because I watched 'South Park,' and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!' To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a s—, and they care, and it's funny. They really went for us."
Joe Jonas also expressed that while his brothers' band was specifically represented in "The Ring," he believes that "South Park" was looking to mock the corporate entity of The Walt Disney Company, as well as the culture of what boy bands represent. "I think they were going more so on, like, the idea of what it is," he continued.
Nick Jonas had an interesting response to the episode
After "The Ring" aired, a report from the Canwest News Service claimed that the Jonas Brothers' publicist forbade reporters from asking the band any questions regarding "South Park." In a 2009 interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Nick Jonas expressed that the band had not seen the episode, citing their busy schedule, but took the satirization in stride:
"We are always open to make fun of ourselves. For us, we're so focused on what we're doing with this tour and our album, we didn't have much time to see it."
Nick Jonas would further reflect on the "South Park" episode in a 2016 Reddit AMA (via E! Online), revealing that he has since watched the episode multiple times, and echoing his brother Joe's sentiment that being poked fun at by Trey Parker and Matt Stone was an honor:
"When it first came out I didn't think it was funny to be honest, but probably because I was actually living all of that in real time, so it just made it harder to come and live your life as a young person and have all that going on ... But years later and once the purity rings were no longer around, it was very funny to me and I've actually watched the episode a few times."
"South Park" is available to stream on Max, but will soon move to Paramount+ later this year.