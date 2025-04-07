Metacritic's Highest-Rated Adventure-Horror Series Is An Animated Gem Streaming On Max

"Primal" is many things. For starters, it's a thoughtful look at the unifying experiences of loss and grief, as well as one of the most accurate (and sensitive) depictions of what it's like to live with an animal companion put to screen. It's also the gnarliest animated "Conan the Barbarian" adaptation that's never been made and often plays like a Robert E. Howard fever dream.

Case in point: Over the course of Genndy Tartakovsky's rip-roaring blend of prehistoric fantasy, action-adventure, and horror, the show's heroes are forced to survive scraps with flash floods of blood-thirsty snakes, colossal bats, and even a dinosaur infected with what seems to be a nastier strain of the Rage virus from "28 Days Later." And that's before they cross paths with the human tribes residing in this extremely anachronistic (not to mention gleefully pulpy) vision of Earth's very distant past.

To put it another way, "Primal" contains multitudes, much like its creator. A legend in the field of animation, Tartakovsky broke out thanks to his work as the creator and a primary director on "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls," respectively. Both cartoons are remarkably zestful and downright giddy in terms of their physical mechanics and the expressiveness of their characters — an approach Tartakovsky later carried over while directing the first three "Hotel Transylvania" films. He would go on to maintain that general energy in his more violent and mature offerings as well, most notably the mini-sized "Star Wars: Clone Wars" series, "Primal," and, of course, the beloved potpourri of stylized action, historical fantasy, and dystopian sci-fi that is "Samurai Jack" (which began as a somewhat literal childhood dream for Tartakovsky).

Imaginative, genre-blending narratives, dazzling spectacle, and an uncanny ability to shatter your heart in between scenes of characters trying to murder the s**t out of each other aren't the only things "Primal" and "Samurai Jack" have in common, either. They're also very well-regarded (and deservedly so), as a quick glance at Metacritic will tell you.