There's A Brutal Unfinished Animated Conan The Barbarian Film The World Has Never Seen

The adventures of Conan the Barbarian are not, in their purest form, for children. Created by pulp author Robert E. Howard in 1932, the Cimmerian warrior inhabits a cruel world ruled by those who are handiest with a sword or endowed with the power of sorcery. Though Conan is uncommonly chivalric, he is utterly ruthless in combat — and Howard's battle scenes are described in invigoratingly vicious detail. There are impalements and beheadings and wholesale eviscerations. There are also orgies and elements of bondage (and, given the viciousness of Howard's universe, it probably shouldn't come as a shock that women are wantonly brutalized). But the presence of wizards and dragons and all kinds of nasty monsters means Conan's tales are catnip for kids.

There have been efforts to tone down the sex and violence of Conan's tales, but they are essential to his appeal. Howard wrote with a boundless fury; he roared and raged as he bashed away at his typewriter (which you can see dramatized in the underrated Howard biopic "The Whole Wide World," starring Vincent D'Onofrio as the tortured author). The savagery is the point. If you want sanitized, kid-friendly fantasy, stick to He-Man.

Conan has been portrayed in comic books and films, and, visually, has been epitomized by the patron saint of conversion van art Frank Frazetta. We got one satisfyingly R-rated movie adaptation of the character in John Milius' "Conan the Barbarian," but subsequent attempts to capture the ferocity of Howard's character have either been high camp ("Conan the Destroyer") or absolute garbage (Marcus Nispel's 2011 "Conan the Barbarian").

Writer-producer Steve Gold of the then fledgling Swordplay Entertainment feels Conan fans' pain, and insists that, if he'd had his way over a decade ago, he would've delivered the most faithful big-screen take on the Cimmerian badass ever seen.