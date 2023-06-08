Yes, Jason Momoa Knows His Conan The Barbarian Movie 'Really Sucked'

The 2011 "Conan the Barbarian" movie reboot had a fair amount going for it. There was Jason Momoa playing another scowling, muscular dude who's exceptionally good at killing things and mostly communicates in grunts (mere months after his breakout turn as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones"). Director Marcus Nispel, like Momoa, was also comfortably in his wheelhouse re-imagining writer Robert E. Howard's pulpy fantasy antihero for the big screen nearly 30 years after John Milius and Arnold Schwarzenegger's sweeping 1982 film epic "Conan the Barbarian." Even the film's teaser poster paid homage to Frank Frazetta's illustrious paintings of Howard's sword-swinging Cimmerian, suggesting this return to the Hyborian Age would honor its source material's bloody B-movie spirit.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be. The actual movie received a well-earned smack-down from critics for its thinly-sketched characters, uninspired world-building, and for otherwise being a boring slog — the worst sin a would-be gonzo swords-and-sorcery action-adventure could commit. General audiences were equally unimpressed, with "Conan the Barbarian" only taking home $63.4 million at the box office against a $90 million budget.

Momoa, for his part, has never attempted to hide his own disappointment in how the film turned out. Nor, for that matter, did the "Aquaman" and "Fast X" actor mince words when the topic came up during an interview he gave to GQ Magazine in August 2022: