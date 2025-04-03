The Best Adult Swim Show Is The Anti-Last Of Us

"The Last of Us" is a gripping drama. It's also a video game adaptation that does something unique with its zombie apocalypse, trading in the walking dead for very much alive people infected by a fungus that takes over their brains and bodies. The infected are a source of infinite horror on the series, with new types providing more and more nightmare fuel. But even when there are no infected to be found, "The Last of Us" is a horror story in which danger lurks around every corner (with plenty of emotional devastation soon to follow after). It's a bleak and, at times, frankly nihilistic show about how terrifying fungi can be, with characters that are mostly miserable and only able to find small glimmers of hope at the end of the world.

All this is to say, when Adult Swim announced Steve Hely and Joseph Bennett — the co-creator of "Scavengers Reign," which was the best show of 2023 — were working on a new animated conspiracy thriller about Big Pharma and a mysterious mushroom that can cure any and all illnesses, it was hard not to immediately think of that other show about mushrooms with a big effect on human health. Of course, "Common Side Effects" is nothing like "The Last of Us." If anything, this masterpiece of animation, which is one of the funniest and most visually stunning (not to mention narratively creative) shows to come along in a good while, is more like the anti-"Last of Us" in terms of tone and its treatment of fungi.

Thankfully, the best animated show of 2025 is already confirmed to be returning for a second season. If you haven't experienced the beauty, the weirdness, or the needle drops of "Common Side Effects, " you should run to watch it on Max right now. And if you somehow aren't convinced yet, here's why you need to make this show a priority. (At the bare minimum, you need to watch this promo.)