Animated Smash-Hit Blue Eye Samurai Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Netflix is undergoing cuts and changes to its animation department yet again, but thankfully good work is not going unrewarded. One of the most celebrated Netflix animated shows of the year, "Blue Eye Samurai," is getting a second season. The show is essentially an animated riff on "Lady Snowblood" that was created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green ("Logan," "Blade Runner 2049") and directed by Jane Wu.

The adult animated series is a tale of revenge and blood, following a young biracial woman born out of sexual violence in early Edo period Japan who embarks on a journey of vengeance to find out which of the four remaining white men in Japan is her father. As our own BJ Colangelo wrote, "With only eight episodes, 'Blue Eye Samurai' is an easily digestible watch, but with an addictive story that you'll have to fight yourself from binging."

The show has been praised by animators, critics, and fans alike for its nuanced and complex story, as well as studio Blue Spirit's stunning animation and action choreography. Now, the story of Mizu the titular samurai will continue with a second season.