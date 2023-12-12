Animated Smash-Hit Blue Eye Samurai Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix
Netflix is undergoing cuts and changes to its animation department yet again, but thankfully good work is not going unrewarded. One of the most celebrated Netflix animated shows of the year, "Blue Eye Samurai," is getting a second season. The show is essentially an animated riff on "Lady Snowblood" that was created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green ("Logan," "Blade Runner 2049") and directed by Jane Wu.
The adult animated series is a tale of revenge and blood, following a young biracial woman born out of sexual violence in early Edo period Japan who embarks on a journey of vengeance to find out which of the four remaining white men in Japan is her father. As our own BJ Colangelo wrote, "With only eight episodes, 'Blue Eye Samurai' is an easily digestible watch, but with an addictive story that you'll have to fight yourself from binging."
The show has been praised by animators, critics, and fans alike for its nuanced and complex story, as well as studio Blue Spirit's stunning animation and action choreography. Now, the story of Mizu the titular samurai will continue with a second season.
The world of Blue Eye Samurai is getting bigger
"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," said Noizumi and Green. "We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill!"
While plot details for "Blue Eye Samurai" season 2 are unknown at this time, we do have some hints of what's to come, based on an interview /Film did with Noizumi and Green earlier this year. "[We're] just getting started," Green said. "We have [the] second season broken and approved." Additionally, Green teased that "the world gets bigger" as we get into season 2. How that plays out, and what Mizu's story becomes after the shocking developments of episode 8, we'll find out soon enough.
The "Blue Eye Samurai" voice cast includes Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos. You can stream season 1 on Netflix right now.