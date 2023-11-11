Blue Eye Samurai Blends Lady Snowblood Revenge Action With Eye-Popping Animation

(Welcome to Animation Celebration, a recurring feature where we explore the limitless possibilities of animation as a medium. In this edition: "Blue Eye Samurai.")

When's the last time you watched something and felt compelled to fist pump at the TV? For most, it was probably a favorite sports team winning the big game. But for me, it was the first episode of the new Netflix series, "Blue Eye Samurai." During the premiere of the show (attended by /Film's Jenna Bush-Henderson), it was revealed that the seed for the new animated series from Michael Green ("Logan," "Blade Runner 2049) and Amber Noizumi was first planted about 15 years ago after the show creators welcomed the birth of their daughter. She was born with blue eyes, and Noizumi, who is half-Japanese, found herself wondering, "Why am I so excited that my daughter has blue eyes? What's the big deal about that? And why am I so excited that I have a baby who looks more white?"

After Noizumi interrogated her internalized feelings about her child, she concocted the story of "Blue Eye Samurai," an animated revenge saga that feels like the spiritual successor to Toshiya Fujita's "Lady Snowblood" series. The show tells the story of Mizu ("Pen15" star Maya Erskine), a child born out of sexual violence enacted by one of the four white men in Japan during the Edo period when Japan's borders were closed to outsiders. Her distinct blue eyes have marked her as an outsider, a "creature of shame," as she calls herself, and has chosen the path of revenge against her father. However, as women are required to live out lives of practicality, Mizu must hide both her gender and eye color as she hunts down her possible targets. It's bloody, brutal, beautiful, and one of the best new animated shows of 2023.