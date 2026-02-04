I've Read Every Foundation Book. Here's What Apple TV's Series Gets Wrong

I didn't consider myself a science fiction guy until I picked up "I, Robot" during the pandemic. Fast forward one world crisis and 15 or so books later, and the genre's Founding Father, Isaac Asimov, had a new acolyte. I've read five "Foundation" books (twice), both prequels, and most of the robot novels. Naturally, I was excited for Apple TV's "Foundation" series, and I'll say this right off the bat: the geniuses behind the show are killing it. They've done a fantastic job. But there's a catch: Demerzel. Laura Birn's robotic character is interesting, compelling, and even tragic, but ultimately, it's missing one key trait: intention. Let me explain.

A "Foundation" adaptation was long called "unfilmable," and I get it. The books are all over the place. There is minimal character consistency. People like Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) are only in the story for, like, two pages. No exaggeration. The narrative will skip 50 years between chapters, then spend a whole book on a few months of time. It's a behemoth challenge to adapt, and ex-showrunner David S. Goyer's impressive pitch has been nearly perfect. Sure, there are little things to criticize. That's the nature of this kind of stuff. But there's really one element, one elephant in the room, one thing the showrunners and writers are getting wrong that is so big, I just don't see how they're going to fix it.

Demerzel is literally the most important character in the books, and much of that comes from a high degree of intentional behavior woven into her character arc. In the show, though? They've turned her into a listless droid that is blindly following humanity-saving protocols and just starting to realize that they aren't going to work. Here's why this is a problem.