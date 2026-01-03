Why Isaac Asimov's Foundation Was Considered Unfilmable Before Apple TV's Hit Series

Apple TV has found success with Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" series (which is returning for season 4). But this is one of the first times anyone has managed to take the innovative author's source material and actually create something that makes sense on the screen. The reason? For decades, the source material has been considered "unadaptable" due to a galaxy-spanning world, a time-hopping narrative, and a frustratingly inconsistent cast of main characters. A decade ago, Reddit user New Trantor (a great deep cut name for any of you Asimov fans out there who have read further into the story) summarized why the story is so intimidating to convert to screen thusly:

"The story in the foundation takes place in different eras [...] Also, the story is so much of intellectual content that I highly doubt the mainstream audience would like it like 'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek.'"

Way back in 2014, The Guardian also pointed out that the books (published from the '40s to the '90s, over the first half century of the sci-fi genre) are not even consistent, a point Asimov himself admitted, too. The publication quoted the author, who gave a simple explanation:

"[The books] offer a kind of history of the future, which is, perhaps, not completely consistent, since I did not plan consistency to begin with."

With so many factors working against an adaptation, the books attained a status as an "unadaptable" project. But that doesn't mean the popular series was left alone. Multiple groups have tried to bring it to life on screen before Apple did so.