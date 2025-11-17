Why Foundation's Brother Day Is Often Shirtless, According To Lee Pace

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3.

The most memorable member of the team of genetic emperors on Apple TV's "Foundation" is, hands down, Brother Day. Played by Lee Pace, the eccentric emperor has been different with each season as he cracks under the pressure of being the figurehead of a crumbling empire. In a recent interview, Pace reinforced the importance of his character by answering a vapid question with a deeper-than-the-surface answer. When an interviewer from Collider joked, "Is it in your contract that you need to be shirtless half the season?" Pace's answer was perfect:

"That's 'The Emperor Has No Clothes.'"

The silly response is indicative of a much larger moral and ethical undercurrent within Pace's character. When the interviewer pointed out that he was just messing around, Pace dug in, opening up about the deeper element of the character's fabled comparison point:

"Honestly, we're just messing around too. When I thought, 'I'm playing the emperor of the galaxy,' there were different ideas for what I would wear during that spiral in that first season, and I just kinda thought, 'Well, I mean, he's kind of one of the more famous emperors, the naked emperor with no clothes, so why not have a good time with this?'"

The comparison with the famous fairy tale is perfect, and not just because both characters walk around shirtless, but because they're both figureheads with the weight of the world on their shoulders — and, well, we all know the mantras about the corrupting nature of power.