5 Biggest Connections Between Isaac Asimov's Foundation And Robot Books

Isaac Asimov's "Robot" novels (including "I, Robot") and his "Foundation" books are set in the same universe. But just because two stories occupy the same space doesn't mean they actually impact each other. I remember reading through the books for both series for a while before I realized that they connected. But by the end of reading through both, the connection wasn't just clear. It was crucial.

If you're wondering how Asimov's two series tie into one another, I've highlighted five key areas where the crossovers are not just clear. They're super important, and these connections generally go in one direction: something starts in the "Robot" novels and eventually trickles through to the "Foundation" books. This is because the stories are set nearly 20,000 years apart, with the "Robot" stories coming first and the "Foundation" epic coming much later in human history.

Again, we're not just talking about cute "connect the dots" Easter egg stuff here. I've hunted down not one, not two, but five different points where the ingenious Founding Father of sci-fi brought up a character or concept in his "Robot" stories and then made it an intimately important part of his "Foundation" narrative. So, without further ado, let's look at some of the biggest connections between Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" and "Robot" books, starting with the most important one of all: Demerzel.