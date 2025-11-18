The Unsettling Connection Between Apple TV's Pluribus And Foundation

"Pluribus" is a show full of curious, unexplained phenomena. It's a unique experience that marches to the beat of the human collective's drum and might not even end up following the scripted M. Night Shyamalan twists we've come to expect in sci-fi and fantasy films. However, there's one sci-fi story that "Pluribus" does echo — albeit in a much more disturbing way: "Foundation."

No, I'm not talking about the Apple TV adaptation. Not yet, anyway. So far, the timeline for "Foundation" in its first three seasons has spanned the fall of the Galactic Empire, the rise of the Foundation, and the catastrophic arrival of the hidden antagonist known as The Mule. One part of author Isaac Asimov's iconic sci-fi story that it hasn't gotten to yet, though, is an element that resonates deeply with the "Pluribus" hivemind. I'm talking about Gaia.

Gaia is, for all intents and purposes, a living planet. But if you're thinking Ego (Kurt Russell) from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," think again. This isn't a single individual who exists as a planet. Gaia is a shared consciousness, much like the suddenly united world surrounding Carol (Rhea Seehorn) in "Pluribus."