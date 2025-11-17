Apple TV's Pluribus Might Not Have The Type Of Twist Fans Expect

Apple TV's big new sci-fi series, "Pluribus," is a new spin on a familiar sci-fi classic. That classic is, of course, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" which has been reinterpreted several times but which many viewers will remember from the 1978 film by Phillip Kaufman. The movie saw Donald Sutherland's Matthew Bennell discover that human beings were being replaced by alien duplicates, only to become one of them himself in the film's shocking final moments. If you're expecting a similar twist with "Pluribus," however, you should probably temper your expectations.

The series follows Rhea Seehorn's romantasy author Carol Sturka, who becomes one of only a handful of people on the planet able to resist the effects of a virus which turns everybody else into quietly attentive, overly conscientious drones. During a Q&A for the new series (via Dexerto), Seehorn and her co-star Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia in the show) said that viewers shouldn't be too quick to make up their minds about the virus, which in the show appears to have an extraterrestrial origin.

The actors' comments sort of suggest there's more to the story than a simple alien invasion via virus plot, but creator Vince Gilligan quickly jumped in to throw cold water on the idea that "Pluribus" is building towards a dramatic twist. "We're all used to M. Night Shyamalan movies with great twists," he said. "Sometimes the best twist is not much of a twist at all. From everything you've seen, you might know all you need to know." So, don't expect Carol to suddenly become part of the alien hive mind by the end of "Pluribus."