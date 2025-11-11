Why Pluribus Creator Vince Gilligan Included An Anti-AI Message In The End Credits

Anyone watching Vince Gilligan's new Apple TV show "Pluribus" might have noticed a terse but firm anti-AI message in the series' credits. "This show was made by humans," reads the line, which is, unfortunately, likely to become a more widespread disclaimer as we hurtle towards the AI garbage future touted by the likes of Joe Russo. Gilligan, however, will clearly be on the opposite side of the debate to Mr. Russo. The showrunner has now elaborated on his views and likened AI-generated material to "a cow chewing its cud — an endlessly regurgitated loop of nonsense."

In a Variety interview, Gilligan said "I hate AI," before explaining his specific gripes with the technology. "AI is the world's most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine" he explained, and he's not wrong. According to Business Insider, large AI data centers not only consume vast amounts of power compared to their traditional counterparts, they also have power-hungry cooling systems which, according to an Environmental and Energy Study Institute report, require up to 5 million gallons of water per day to run. "I think there's a very high possibility that this is all a bunch of horses**t," Gilligan added. "It's basically a bunch of centibillionaires whose greatest life goal is to become the world's first trillionaires. I think they're selling a bag of vapor."

It's a refreshingly candid take from Gilligan, who has never been shy about calling it as he sees it, having used his 2025 WGA speech to clarify that he doesn't want to be remembered for creating Walter White. While that particular notion has some interesting counter-arguments, it's hard to argue with Gilligan's AI views, which perfectly encapsulate everything wrong with our modern day media landscape and the long-term trajectory of our culture.