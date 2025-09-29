Who Is Tilly Norwood? Hollywood's Controversial AI-Generated Actress Explained

As you might be able to tell from the image above, Tilly Norwood is not a real person. "Tilly Norwood" is the nickname given to a photorealistic animated character conceived by the computerized image generation studio Xicoia. Xicoia, overseen by the small AI company Particle6, was founded specifically to generate videos of artificial "stars" and "actors," aiming to supplant live-action performers and invent a new generation of movie stars from scratch. Xicoia was announced in late September 2025, at the Zurich Film Festival, by Particle6's CEO Eline Van der Velden. The idea is that Xicoia will be able to generate "actors" who can automatically provide "performances" for movies, voices for podcasts, content for YouTube, and provide their virtual bodies for video games.

One might immediately be reminded of Griffin Mill's line from 1992's "The Player": "I was just thinking what an interesting concept it is to eliminate the writer from the artistic process. If we could just get rid of these actors and directors, maybe we've got something here." Griffin was being sarcastic, but if Hollywood has their way, theaters will be overrun with "actresses" like Tilly Norwood.

Tilly, however, is meant to function like a Muppet. The character is an actress, and she will be licensed for use in whatever film can afford it, but "Tilly" also has a fictional backstory all her own, and a "personal life" that is being scripted and or generated by Xicoia's programmers. She is meant to have a life, both in movies and "off-screen" (even though she doesn't exist anywhere without a screen). And Xicoia's plan reaches further than Tilly Norwood. According to an article in Deadline, the company aims to create a few dozen such AI characters.

Van der Velden said: "We believe the next generation of cultural icons will be synthetic – stars that never tire, never age, and can interact with fans."

Controversy erupted over Tilly's unveiling, of course.