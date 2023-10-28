Whoopi Goldberg Got A Ribbing From Star Trek: TNG's Cast In The Name Of Charity

Nichelle Nichols herself told the story in Roger Nygard's 1997 documentary film "Trekkies." It seems that a young Black girl, maybe 11 or 12, was watching "Star Trek" for the first time in the late 1960s. When that girl saw Nichols portraying the communications officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise, she leaped up and ran to her mother to share the good news. The girl yelled, "There's a Black woman on TV, and she ain't no maid!" That girl was Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg was a "Star Trek" fan ever since, and would eventually be given a role on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" some 21 years later. Goldberg, it seems, was friends with LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on the show, and requested that he do her a favor. Since Goldberg was a big movie star, the makers of NextGen were happy to have her on the show. According to the special features on the season 2 "Next Generation" DVDs, Goldberg proudly announced that she was successful now, and had the leeway to do whatever she wanted, including "Star Trek." Goldberg was given the role of Guinan, the chief bartender on the U.S.S. Enterprise and a confidant to the captain. She was more or less a secondary counselor on the show (in addition to Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi).

Goldberg was also, as many might know, one of the three hosts of Comic Relief, a charity founded by Bob Zmuda in 1986. Goldberg, Robin Williams, and Billy Crystal would co-host annual fundraising comedy shows to raise money for the homeless and other causes, often racking up millions. Comic Relief ran annually until finally dissolving in 2011.

In 1994, however, it was still in full swing ... as was "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Some might recall a bizarre crossover between the two.