Why Breaking Bad's Creator Doesn't Want To Be Remembered For Walter White

"Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan was this year's recipient of the Writers Guild of America's Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement — an annual lifetime achievement award that honors the best of the best in television writing. (Past recipients include Rod Serling, Larry David, and David Chase.)

In his acceptance speech (reported on by Variety), Gilligan shared some mixed thoughts on the legacy of his most famous work so far. Citing the prevalence of bad guys in the current political landscape, he feels it's time to take a break from antihero protagonists like his own teacher-turned-meth cook lead, Walter "Heisenberg" White (brilliantly played by Bryan Cranston). Gilligan explained:

"Walter White is one of the all time great bad guys. But all things being equal, I think I'd rather be celebrated for creating someone a bit more inspiring. In 2025 it's time to say that out loud, because we are living in an era where bad guys, the real life kind, are running amok."

"Breaking Bad" was by no means the first anti-hero TV drama. In Cranston's own words, "without Tony Soprano there is no Walter White." The final season of "Breaking Bad" also aired simultaneously with season 8 of "Dexter," and utterly usurped it despite "Dexter" getting a head start with an earlier debut.

And therein lies in the rub. "Breaking Bad" concluded 12 years ago, but left an indelible mark on pop culture: old fans are drawn to rewatch it, and new fans are experiencing it for the first time. Some other TV anti-heroes have faded from the cultural memory, but not Walter White. For Gilligan, Heisenberg stands beside other "cool" villains of movies and TV like Michael Corleone, Hannibal Lecter, Darth Vader, and the aforementioned Mr. Soprano. That's part of his problem.