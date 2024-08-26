Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Has One Condition To Play Walter White Again

Some might have thought that the door closed on Bryan Cranston playing chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White after the character's dramatic death in the series finale of "Breaking Bad," but they would be sorely mistaken. Cranston has reprised the role a couple of times since, mostly in projects directly tied to "Breaking Bad" like flashback sequences in sequel "El Camino" and the spin-off series "Better Call Saul," but also in sillier things like some really ridiculous Super Bowl commercials. In a 2023 interview with Awards Radar, Cranston shared that he has one major condition for ever playing Walter White again, though it's one that clearly has been met a few times already.

Though Cranston's most recent take on White was really just an amped up version of himself channeling ole' Heisenberg on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," he's not entirely opposed to bringing the character back in full under the right circumstances. That's potentially pretty exciting for fans of the misanthropic antihero, who just can't seem to get enough of Cranston breaking bad.