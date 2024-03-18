The One Rule Danny DeVito Has For Playing The Penguin Again

Sometimes, when actors find themselves the focus of a particularly passionate fandom, they reject it. Look at Harrison Ford constantly playing down the importance of "Star Wars" or Robert Pattinson and his open disdain for the "Twilight" series. Which is why it's nice when an actor shares in fans' joy for a particularly beloved performance. Case in point: Danny DeVito and his role as Penguin in "Batman Returns."

Tim Burton's 1992 expressionist masterpiece remains the best Batman movie ever made, and DeVito is a big part of that legacy. The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star delivered a stunningly committed performance as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, managing to make the deformed "penguin man of the sewers" so wretchedly evil and yet, at times, sympathetic. The abandoned son of a well-to-do couple commits some truly heinous acts throughout "Returns" and yet you still feel a pang of sadness for the old boy. Of course, it helped that DeVito went all out with his portrayal, swinging for the fences with a truly operatic performance. In fact, the actor was a little too committed to his role as Penguin, eating raw fish between takes and remaining in character to the extent that he freaked out co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.

What makes his performance even cooler, though, is that to this day DeVito is just as fond of his part in the film as his fans. He proudly shows off the fact he still has an umbrella from the "Batman Returns" set and has said he believes his performance as Penguin is better than Colin Farrell's in "The Batman." It's not surprising, then, that the actor would reprise the role in a heartbeat — though he has one big stipulation.