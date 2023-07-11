Danny DeVito Still Has The Penguin's Umbrella From Batman Returns

Michael Keaton may have been willing to once again don the cape and cowl as Batman in "The Flash." And he may have talked openly, on numerous occasions, about his experiences in the two Tim Burton movies that established him as the best Batman of all time. But he's never seemed to genuinely love the role of Batman. In fact, he was much more taken by Bruce Wayne as a character, believing the tortured billionaire to be the key to playing the lead role in 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns."

For Danny DeVito, however, playing the Penguin in the latter movie seems to have been a real career highlight. The actor has previously defended his own Penguin performance as being better than Colin Farrell's in "The Batman." And reports of DeVito completely throwing himself into the role of Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin are widespread, with the veteran star clearly taking his part in "Batman Returns" a little too seriously. According to his co-stars, he would stay in character between takes, prompting Catwoman actor Michelle Pfieffer to describe his on-set behavior as "really creepy."

But it was all an extension of the fact that DeVito truly valued the role of the Penguin. And it seems that, like a true fanboy, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star managed to hold onto one of his props from the set of "Batman Returns," which he still has to this day.