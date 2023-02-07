Breaking Bad Stars Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Reunite For New Super Bowl Commercial

Yeah, b****! "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan has gotten the band back together for half a minute of throwback fun, as the crime drama's stars have reunited for a commercial for Super Bowl LVII –- though the goods they're pushing are strictly legal this time around.

A show about consequences above all else, "Breaking Bad" ended its run on AMC after five glorious seasons and 62 episodes chronicling the ascent of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), whose stage-three lung cancer diagnosis prompts him to partner with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine to ensure that his family – wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) and son Walt Jr. (R.J. Mitte) – is taken care of when he dies. The by-the-book boomer and his upstart protégé function as an odd couple as they navigate the criminal underworld and brush up against the law (DEA) and the outlaws (the cartel) alike, and though Pinkman may be considered the heart and soul of the show (as /Film's Danielle Ryan has argued), his conscientious arc acts as the perfect counterweight to an increasingly dangerous Walt, who even declares himself to be "the danger."

Though the series reached its terminus in 2013, its massive success amid the wave of prestige TV ensured that it would live on in the Columbian telenovela remake series "Metástasis," the Bob Odenkirk-led legal drama spinoff "Better Call Saul" (which just concluded its own six-season run in 2022), and the mildly-received sequel/epilogue feature "El Camino." Still, it's been a hot minute since Walt and Jesse have dusted off the camper and cooked together.