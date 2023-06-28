Bryan Cranston Breaks Out Walter White For It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Appearance

By this point, we're used to celebrities showing up in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Beloved Phillies second-basemen Chase Utley made a memorable appearance earlier this season, and it was still a pretty normal episode of the show. So when it was first announced that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be making an appearance in season 16, it wasn't a huge surprise.

What was surprising is that the "Breaking Bad" reunion we get in "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab" would never be acknowledged as such by Paddy's Pub gang. Our main characters only know Bryan Cranston as the guy from "Malcolm in the Middle," referring to him as "Mr. Malcolm" the whole time. Meanwhile, they assume Aaron Paul is the grown-up actor who played Malcolm, and this confusion is never corrected.

The misunderstanding makes sense because the characters of "Always Sunny" are famously trapped in their youth, out of touch with pretty much any pop culture developments that have gone on throughout the past twenty years. Considering the absurd hijinks the gang was getting up to in seasons 4 through 9, it's hard to imagine they were taking the time on Sunday nights to catch up on the latest episode of the slow-paced prestige series.

It's probably for the best that they didn't, too, considering that they almost certainly wouldn't have picked up on the fact that Walter White (Cranston) was a bad guy. We can only imagine what sort of misguided scheme they would've come up with if they were using that show as inspiration.