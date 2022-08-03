Will We See More Of Walt And Jesse On Better Call Saul?
Yo, Mr. White! After weeks of trumpeting the grand returns of meth cook extraordinaire Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the latest episode of "Better Call Saul" finally made good on those promises and delivered one of the show's best and most entertaining "Breaking Bad" cameos. True to their word, the creators managed to find a clever and unexpected way to bring the troublesome twosome back, taking audiences right back to the original moment that essentially birthed this Saul Goodman-focused spin-off series in the first place.
Even as the tragic story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) winds down in these final few episodes, the flashback scenes (from the perspective of Gene Takovic in the post-"Breaking Bad" timeline, at least) returned us to that familiar, rundown RV and the two bickering partners we came to love (and hate!) throughout the original show. In the last episode, they reprised their roles, made their marks, and promptly exited the stage as soon as their narrative purpose was served ... but could there still be more Walt and Jesse scenes left before "Better Call Saul" rides off into the sunset?
For those viewers who aren't ready to say their goodbyes just yet, there may be some good news. To hear Bob Odenkirk tell it, Walt and Jesse's highly-anticipated (but impressively well-handled) cameos may have only been "the start."
Cameos, b****!
First, Walt and Jesse's (in)famous exploits during the events of "Breaking Bad" helped turn the series into one of the greatest television shows to ever air. Then, the fictional characters were immortalized as statues in their old stomping grounds of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, we might not even have seen the last of them in "Better Call Saul."
In an interview with THR published after the latest episode, star Bob Odenkirk addressed the surreal experience of getting to work with Cranston and Paul all over again after so many years apart and, intriguingly, revealed that there just might be more of Walt and Jesse to come:
"The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful. I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't."
Given how difficult it was to coordinate both of the actors' schedules — this separate interview with THR sheds much more light on that — I naturally assumed that this one scene with the old crew back together again was all we could reasonably expect ... especially with the clock ticking down to the final two episodes of "Better Call Saul." But we're seemingly in store for yet another surprise when, somehow, Walt and Jesse once again grace us with their presence in the coming weeks.
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" airs on AMC next Monday, August 8, 2022.