Will We See More Of Walt And Jesse On Better Call Saul?

Yo, Mr. White! After weeks of trumpeting the grand returns of meth cook extraordinaire Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the latest episode of "Better Call Saul" finally made good on those promises and delivered one of the show's best and most entertaining "Breaking Bad" cameos. True to their word, the creators managed to find a clever and unexpected way to bring the troublesome twosome back, taking audiences right back to the original moment that essentially birthed this Saul Goodman-focused spin-off series in the first place.

Even as the tragic story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) winds down in these final few episodes, the flashback scenes (from the perspective of Gene Takovic in the post-"Breaking Bad" timeline, at least) returned us to that familiar, rundown RV and the two bickering partners we came to love (and hate!) throughout the original show. In the last episode, they reprised their roles, made their marks, and promptly exited the stage as soon as their narrative purpose was served ... but could there still be more Walt and Jesse scenes left before "Better Call Saul" rides off into the sunset?

For those viewers who aren't ready to say their goodbyes just yet, there may be some good news. To hear Bob Odenkirk tell it, Walt and Jesse's highly-anticipated (but impressively well-handled) cameos may have only been "the start."