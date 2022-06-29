Why All Your Better Call Saul Fan Theories About Walt And Jesse Are Wrong

"Better Call Saul" is gearing up to conclude its acclaimed run with a bang, and co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan are pulling out all the stops. The first half of the sixth and final season ended on the most heart-pounding cliffhanger in the entire series (and if anyone wanted to include "Breaking Bad" in that argument, I'd be willing to listen!), so what else could the latter half possibly have in store for us? Well, there's the troubling matter that has united the entire fanbase as one: What the heck happens to Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler and can she possibly make it out of this mess physically (and morally) unscathed? None but a lucky few know how the next episode will unfold, but we do know one pair of cameos who will make the final season into even more of a must-watch event.

As previously reported, Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman are set to make their long-awaited appearances at some point in the remaining episodes. But what we don't know is exactly these characters will fit into the prequel series. "Better Call Saul" has just begun to integrate flashforwards taking place in the timeline of "Breaking Bad," so it's possible we'll witness some key scene between Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), Walt, and Jesse that we never saw in the parent show. Or could it instead take place in the distant future, during the black-and-white "Gene Takovic" segments in "Better Call Saul" that are set well after the events of "Breaking Bad," but before the original show's finale?

Only a select few possess that knowledge and, unfortunately, they ain't taking. But Gould will say this much, at least: nobody's fan theory has yet to hit the mark.