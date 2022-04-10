Walter White And Jesse Pinkman Will Appear In Better Call Saul Season 6

It's official! Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul," reprising their "Breaking Bad" roles as Walter White and Jessie Pinkman.

Co-showrunner Peter Gould confirmed the news in a panel at PaleyFest, the annual TV promotion event in Los Angeles. The verified "Better Call Saul" Twitter account then posted an image of the two actors with the words, "They're coming back," followed by a #BetterCallSaul hashtag.

Vince Gilligan, the creator of "Breaking Bad" and co-creator of "Better Call Saul" with Gould, had previously said that "it would be a damn shame" for the Bob Odenkirk-led spin-off to conclude its six-season run without an appearance by Cranston and Paul. At PaleyFest, Gould did not reveal any specifics as to how "Better Call Saul" would incorporate their characters, but he was open about it happening in some way. Gould told Variety: