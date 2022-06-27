Comedy Legend Carol Burnett To Guest Star On Better Call Saul

Carol Burnett, the famed comedian whose series "The Carol Burnett Show" is a beloved touchstone of television, will be appearing in "Better Call Saul," according to Vanity Fair. The news came via an interview the outlet did with the actress, in which she was asked about projects in the works. "I'm going to do a guest shot on 'Better Call Saul,'" the 89-year-old actress told the outlet, after describing a locked-down Covid lifestyle that includes a lot of walks and crossword puzzles.

Burnett's interview appears to have been conducted last year, as she speaks about shooting the show in August for a release date the following year. While she doesn't offer up any clues about what role she may be playing, she does say she's there for more than just one scene. "I'm in the last few episodes," she reveals to the outlet. Entertainment Weekly reports that Burnett's character will be named "Marion."

The "Breaking Bad" universe has had its fair share of guest stars, from a promptly beheaded Danny Trejo to Robert Forster, another legendary performer who appeared in the final season as a vacuum cleaner salesman who secretly helped criminals create new identities. Burnett's role will probably be equally surprising, especially given that the series is operating within multiple timelines. As its main prequel plot gets closer to the timeline of "Breaking Bad," a second plot unfolds after that series' ending, taking place largely — and mysteriously — at a Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Better Call Saul" returns July 11, 2022.