Aaron Paul Thinks Fans Will Be 'Thrilled' With His Better Call Saul Cameo

The news that Walt and Jesse will return is surprising, if inevitable, but more so is the fact that their return was announced before the season premiere. Indeed, even Aaron Paul himself was shocked by the announcement. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul said he found out they were going to announce it during the premiere party for the final season of "Better Call Saul."

"They go, 'There's a flag on the play. Just so you know, Vince and Peter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season.' And I was like, 'What?!' So I didn't see that coming. But to be honest, I'm happy to be able to finally talk about it and not be squirrelly. It's nice to be able to be open about it. So I'm excited."

As Paul correctly deducts, fans of both shows were kind of expecting this to happen. "They've been seeing the 'Breaking Bad' family slowly appear within the walls of 'Better Call Saul,' so I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn't make an appearance," Paul said. "So I'm excited that we did and how we did. I think people are going to be thrilled about it."

Like everything else involving "Better Call Saul," the idea of Jesse and Walter appearing is a worrisome one, but if anyone can do it, it's Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. After all, they've been doing marvelously so far, so why start doubting them now? As Paul continues, "Leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It's fun. I think people are going to be excited."

"Better Call Saul" season 6 premieres Monday, April 18, 2022, on AMC and AMC+.