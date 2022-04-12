Will There Be More Breaking Bad Spin-Offs After Better Call Saul Ends?

Who says lightning can't strike twice?

When a "Breaking Bad" spin-off was first announced back in 2013, before the original series had even concluded its brilliant run, few ever envisioned the project becoming as much of a success as it has — especially given its nature as a prequel, which conventional wisdom dictates is usually a narrative dead-end. Instead, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have managed to take one of the most cartoonish and immoral characters from "Breaking Bad," Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, and craft a heartbreaking story of how he progressively loses chunks of his humanity and leaves him the hollowed-out shell that we loved to hate. How successful has this journey been? Well, when both viewers and critics have spent years routinely debating whether "Better Call Saul" is merely on the same level as its parent series or actually better, then it's probably safe to say that something has gone incredibly right.

With this upcoming season of "Better Call Saul" confirmed to be the show's last (though split into two separate parts), perhaps it was only inevitable that the creators of the spin-off would be asked whether we can expect even more stories told in the richly detailed world of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" in the years ahead. After all, with original characters like Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman set to make their long-rumored crossover appearance sometime in season 6, why should anyone involved in these shows play coy about wanting to keep the bad times rolling?

When posed that same question about the potential for new spin-offs once "Better Call Saul" sails into the sunset in (most likely) devastatingly bittersweet fashion, Gilligan and Gould's answer is as diplomatic as it can get.