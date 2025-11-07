Pluribus Review: Rhea Seehorn Is Superb In This Peculiar Sci-Fi Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad

That's where "Pluribus" gets really interesting. Because while you can argue Carol has a point and that she's correct, you can also argue that maybe, just maybe, this drastic change isn't so bad? That might be a tough pill to swallow, but "Plurbius" underlines it again and again by showing us that people "infected" with the virus are unfailingly kind and helpful and that civilization has become far more inviting than it's ever been. These are not war-like alien invaders; they're a peace-loving civilization that wants to find ways to make our crummy planet a better place. But at what cost?

"Pluribus" is wildly inventive and fascinating in how it unfolds this story. Gilligan's shows have a fondness for long montages showing people doing things: performing menial, even mundane tasks in intricate, almost ritualistic fashion, and "Plurbius" continues this trend. There are lengthy, silent sequences where we watch Carol go about her life in a drastically altered world. There's even more going on here that I won't dare spoil, and there are a handful of other characters besides Carol (Karolina Wydra is particularly memorable as the unfailingly polite Zosia, who comes into Carol's life unexpectedly). But this is ultimately Carol's story (or at least it is for the seven episodes provided to critics), which means Seehorn has to do the bulk of the heavy lifting.

She's more than up for the challenge, playing Carol as a prickly, wounded individual with emotional baggage that she tries to keep tamped deep down inside herself until it all comes spilling out. Seehorn has an extremely difficult task here, because Carol has to somehow be both hero and villain. We understand why she's perturbed by the sudden shift in the world ... but we can't help but wonder if maybe, just maybe, things have gotten better for everyone else. Or maybe not. I'm sure Gilligan and company have more than a few tricks up their sleeve to come. Carol is also a unique character in that she both wants to be alone and she suffers from crushing loneliness, which is a mixture of emotions that you can't really understand unless you've experienced it yourself.

While "Pluribus" feels inspired by familiar titles such as "The Twilight Zone," "The X-Files," and even Robert Zemeckis' underrated "Contact," it's also wholly unique, unlike any other show on the air or streaming right now. It's not easy to pin-down, but it's endlessly fascinating and watchable, with nearly every episode containing at least one show-stopping set piece. But the truly impressive element here is Rhea Seehorn, who once again proves that she's one of the best actors working today, long overdue for this moment at the center of the spotlight. I found the story of "Pluribus" engaging, but it's Seehorn's performance that will keep me coming back for more.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

The nine-episode drama series "Pluribus" will make its global debut on Apple TV with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26. It's already been renewed for a second season.