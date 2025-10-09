Breaking Bad Creator's New Apple TV+ Series Trailer Teases A Severance-Level Sci-Fi Premise

Vince Gilligan is back, baby! After helping revolutionize TV with "Breaking Bad" and delivering one of the single best TV spin-offs of all time with the somehow-even-better "Better Call Saul," Gilligan is finally back on our screens with a brand-new TV show, one that is as mysterious as those Cinnabon scenes at the beginning and end of every "Better Call Saul" season.

All we've known for a while is that Gilligan would be re-teaming with Rhea "Should Have Won an Emmy" Seehorn on a "genre drama" or AppleTV. Now, the first trailer for "Pluribus" is finally here, and we still have little clue what the hell this show is meant to be about. Still, we do have one idea: There seems to be some "Severance" style premise, meaning many mysteries and cool vibes.

The teaser shows Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a woman having a bit of a weird time. She goes around her day in a world that feels eerily calm and organized, like a Lumon Industries office building, talking with someone from the government that's speaking to her from the White House, inviting her to join... something. "We're here for you," the spokesperson says, and the teaser ends with Seehorn's character saying what we all think — "What the f–?"