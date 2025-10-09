Breaking Bad Creator's New Apple TV+ Series Trailer Teases A Severance-Level Sci-Fi Premise
Vince Gilligan is back, baby! After helping revolutionize TV with "Breaking Bad" and delivering one of the single best TV spin-offs of all time with the somehow-even-better "Better Call Saul," Gilligan is finally back on our screens with a brand-new TV show, one that is as mysterious as those Cinnabon scenes at the beginning and end of every "Better Call Saul" season.
All we've known for a while is that Gilligan would be re-teaming with Rhea "Should Have Won an Emmy" Seehorn on a "genre drama" or AppleTV. Now, the first trailer for "Pluribus" is finally here, and we still have little clue what the hell this show is meant to be about. Still, we do have one idea: There seems to be some "Severance" style premise, meaning many mysteries and cool vibes.
The teaser shows Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a woman having a bit of a weird time. She goes around her day in a world that feels eerily calm and organized, like a Lumon Industries office building, talking with someone from the government that's speaking to her from the White House, inviting her to join... something. "We're here for you," the spokesperson says, and the teaser ends with Seehorn's character saying what we all think — "What the f–?"
Apple TV+ may have another intriguing genre series
The official synopsis or "Pluribus" gives us some clues as to what the show will be about. Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, the most miserable woman in the world, the only person seemingly immune to a virus that's turned everyone optimistic, mellow, and happy.
The show feels like a no-brainer for AppleTV, which has cemented itself as the home of the best genre shows on TV, especially sci-fi. From epics like "Foundation" that take place in vast alien worlds, or smaller scale genre dramas like "Severance" and "The Big Door Prize," which treat its genre elements like a mystery box, slowly unraveling the secrets of their worlds and what makes them different.
How exactly does a virus turn everyone nice and happy? Why is Carol immune? What is this world's equivalent of Lumon? Vince Gilligan seems to be returning to his "X-Files" roots while still working in his character-driven dramatic skills from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" in. If those two shows are anything to go by, we're in for a highly emotional ride, even though the teaser mostly sells just a trippy and weird story.
The first two episodes of "Pluribus" premiere on AppleTV on November 7, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26, 2025.