Why Breaking Bad Creator's New TV Series Pluribus Accidentally Became A Sci-Fi Project

How do we talk about a show shrouded under almost total secrecy to this point? For those who want to know absolutely nothing about the basic framework of "Pluribus," maybe take this as your cue to exit stage left and continue on your merry way. To everyone else curious about how and when Vince Gilligan came up with the main thematic thrust of his latest series, trust us when we say you'll want to stick around.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gilligan pointed out that his overall vision for "Pluribus" came to him while filming "Better Call Saul" almost a decade ago. During his lunch breaks, he would take lengthy walks away from production and ended up mulling over one particular idea that he couldn't get out of his mind. The end result would become the fundamental premise of his next show, which involves the perpetually unhappy Carol suddenly finding herself surrounded by people who only ever want to treat her nicely, for some reason. Gilligan revealed:

"It almost started like a daydream. I was thinking of this guy and he was living in a world where everybody was nice to him all of the time. And it's not that he was a particularly good guy, or particularly special. He was just a normal dude. But suddenly he wakes up one day and everybody loves him. And that idea tickled me; it never went away."

Clearly, Gilligan eventually chose to turn "this guy" into a woman played by Rhea Seehorn, and the rest is history ... or soon could be, at least. Do we have our next "Breaking Bad"/"Better Call Saul"-level hit on our hands? Find out when "Pluribus" premieres November 7, 2025, on Apple TV.