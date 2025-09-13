The Entire Foundation Timeline Explained

Heads up! This contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 3, Episode 10, "The Darkness."

"Foundation" season 3 just came to a climactic conclusion. A genetic dynasty improbably fell in an instant, and an unstoppable metalic mutant was overcome at the cusp of victory. Robots were heavily involved at every step, and Hari Seldon's plan appeared to potentially get back on track — though with some major caveats. There was so much going on in the season finale that it served as a reminder that this show has a lot of balls in the air. From the falling Galactic Empire to the First Foundation to the Second Foundation, there are a lot of moving parts. Some of them have been moving for all three seasons, too.

If you forgot how we got to this point, it's completely understandable. Honesty, even though I've read the books twice over and watched the show with enraptured interest, I was a little lost, too. I thought back to the simplicity of season 1. At that point, the plot was that the Galactic Empire was doomed and Hari Seldon's (Jared Harris) psychohistory (which showrunner David S. Goyer adapted with intention) was going to reduce a predicted 30,000-year "Dark Age" to a mere 500-year interlude between empires. Three seasons in, the show has exploded into so many storylines, it's hard to keep track.

Never fear! We went back and dug through the archives of the show to pull together a comprehensive (albeit time-hopping and galaxy-spanning) timeline. If you're struggling to remember how the "Foundation" storyline wound its way up to the present moment, you're in the right place. Here is a thorough but concise rundown of the entire "Foundation" timeline. I'll follow the show exclusively, but make sure to read to the end if you want to hear my final thoughts on how this all compares to the books, too. Enjoy!