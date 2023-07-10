David S. Goyer On The Core Rules He Set Up For Foundation (And How He Breaks Them) [Exclusive]

Despite being one of the more impressively epic shows of recent years, you might not have heard a lot about "Foundation." The Apple TV+ series didn't cause much of a stir when it debuted in 2021, and like innumerable other Apple shows, appears to have been generally overlooked — especially when compared to similarly expensive, large-scale series such as Amazon's "Rings of Power" or HBO's "House of the Dragon." But either Apple is happy to burn its embarrassing wealth or people were secretly captivated by season 1 because "Foundation" was renewed for a second season just two weeks after it debuted. And if you're showrunner and writer David S. Goyer ("Batman Begins") that's a particularly welcome development — mainly because the source material is so dense and sprawling that Goyer had to develop an eight-season plan in order to fit the whole narrative.

Based on the series of stories by Isaac Asimov, "Foundation" managed to achieve a task previously thought impossible by making the author's idea-heavy writing into a watchable show. In order to pull off such a feat, Goyer (with the blessing of the Asimov estate) chose to embellish Asimov's work with his own ideas, gender and race-swapping several main characters and imbuing the story with some good old Hollywood action and a smidge of sexiness.

And while the resulting show doesn't seem to have captivated mass culture in the way rival shows have, for the most part, Goyer's approach seems to have worked — at the very least in terms of bringing supposedly unfilmable source material to life. But there was more to it than adding explosions and making attractive characters have sex. In fact, Goyer had a (sort of) hard and fast set of rules that governed how he reimagined Asimov's universe.