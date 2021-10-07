Foundation Has Been Renewed For A Second Season By Apple TV

You don't have to be a psycho-historian to predict the future of "Foundation." The show just premiered two weeks ago, but Apple TV+ has already renewed it for a second season, so kneel before it now like it's your cloned god-emperor.

Apple TV+ giveth and it taketh away. We just heard that it has canceled "Mr. Corman," Joseph Gordon-Levitt's half-hour dramedy about a teacher facing a midlife crisis, but "Foundation," at least, will live to see another season.

If you're behind on your Apple TV+ shows, "Foundation" is the streamer's newest hour-long drama. Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, it's based on the classic science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov, whose daughter, Robyn Asimov, is onboard the series as an executive producer. She had this to say about the show:

"David Goyer's 'Foundation' has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father's philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work. I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show's visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The 'Foundation' series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the 'Foundation' books, this series is a tour de force."