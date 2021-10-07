Foundation Has Been Renewed For A Second Season By Apple TV
You don't have to be a psycho-historian to predict the future of "Foundation." The show just premiered two weeks ago, but Apple TV+ has already renewed it for a second season, so kneel before it now like it's your cloned god-emperor.
Apple TV+ giveth and it taketh away. We just heard that it has canceled "Mr. Corman," Joseph Gordon-Levitt's half-hour dramedy about a teacher facing a midlife crisis, but "Foundation," at least, will live to see another season.
If you're behind on your Apple TV+ shows, "Foundation" is the streamer's newest hour-long drama. Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, it's based on the classic science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov, whose daughter, Robyn Asimov, is onboard the series as an executive producer. She had this to say about the show:
"David Goyer's 'Foundation' has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father's philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work. I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show's visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The 'Foundation' series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the 'Foundation' books, this series is a tour de force."
"Playing the Long Game"
"Foundation" is a show that might zig when you think it's going to zag. I haven't read Asimov's books, though I understand they were once thought to be unfilmable. The second episode did a serious plot swerve while the third and most recent episode, "The Mathematician's Ghost," expanded the show in new ways, making it seem like "Foundation" is going to be diffuse and cover a lot of terrain: not just the geography of planets, but the map of time.
Having Lee Pace star as a clone in a millennia-spanning genetic dynasty enables the series to track the same actor through different time periods. "Foundation" also stars Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey. Goyer had this to say about the show's renewal:
"With season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov's indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov's brilliant masterwork. We're playing the long game with 'Foundation' and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We're about to fold some serious space."
"Foundation" is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes set to release every Friday. Here's the synopsis:
When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.