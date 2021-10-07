Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Apple TV+ Series Mr. Corman Has Been Canceled After Just One Season

Apple TV+ has just canceled Joseph Gordon-Levitt's TV show "Mr. Corman." The short-lived dramedy was created and conceived by Gordon-Levitt, who wrote much of the series, directed eight of its 10 episodes, and starred in the titular role.

As Mr. Corman, Gordon-Levitt was an anxiety-ridden, self-pitying fifth grade teacher, coming to terms with the reality of his life. Corman was post-breakup and in the midst of realizing that his dream of musical stardom was nowhere within reach, and the series walked the line between grounded reality and the musical flourishes of his daydreams. Gordon-Levitt often described the series as an exploration of what his life could have looked like if his career in the entertainment industry hadn't worked out.

This is a rare cancelation from Apple TV+, which has only canceled one other original scripted series thus far, "Little Voice." Also a half-hour musical dramedy, the series came from "Waitress" duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson and premiered in 2020 to little fanfare. Both shows reportedly drew much smaller audiences than the streamers' other comedies, though no data has been released.