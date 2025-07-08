What Makes Strange New Worlds As 'Timely' As Star Trek: The Original Series

Despite what a vocal minority might have you think, "Star Trek" has always been inherently political. When "The Original Series" first aired during the mid-1960s, well, hopefully I don't need to fill anyone in on what was going on in the U.S. at the time — the civil rights movement, the calamitous Vietnam War, numerous assassinations, and more. The decade was a prolonged moment of social upheaval and political turmoil, and creator Gene Roddenberry wisely chose not to shy away from addressing the reality surrounding his low-budget science fiction show. That's not to say that the franchise has always been successful in its ambitions, of course. Even the most well-intentioned attempts to speak out about racial or gender inequality and other progressive values via the "Star Trek" universe haven't always landed. But, like any good sci-fi story, "Star Trek" defines itself by using the future to reflect our present ... and "Strange New Worlds" is no different.

As fans look ahead to the release of "Strange New Worlds" season 3, last month's New York premiere (which /Film attended) gave the cast and crew the perfect opportunity to take a bird's-eye view on the series as a whole. The prequel show hasn't been shy about paying homage to "The Original Series" in numerous ways, but co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman was adamant about doing so in one particular manner. During a special Q&A event following a screening of the season 3 premiere, Goldsman was asked about taking a page out of the Roddenberry playbook and using "Strange New Worlds" to reflect the wildly imperfect world we're living in now. After responding with a perfectly deadpan "Yeah, the world sucks," Goldsman went on to explain: