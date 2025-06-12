Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Ending, But It Will Do What The Original Series Never Could

All good things must eventually come to an end ... even if it's the best "Star Trek" series we've enjoyed in years. "Strange New Worlds" is finally set to put its phasers down for good, according to a press release from Paramount. While the show's creative team gears up for the imminent release of season 3 in just a few weeks, the studio announced that the adventure will come to an end with a fifth and final season. The news may come as a shock to some viewers, particularly given the groundswell of accolades and critical acclaim heaped upon the throwback series since it first debuted in 2022. But, as hardcore Trekkies know, there's certainly some symmetry and poetic justice to seeing the voyages of the starship Enterprise conclude after a five-year mission, if you will.

In any case, the core trio of creators/executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman had this to say in a joint statement:

"From the very beginning, 'Strange New Worlds' set out to honor what 'Star Trek' has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope, and the belief that a better future is possible. We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."

Is this Paramount's way of setting things right? Famously, "The Original Series" starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and the late, great Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock never quite made it to this milestone. The flagship show ended up being canceled after only three seasons, falling short of its own mission statement in the opening monologue of every "Star Trek" episode. So, perhaps it's only fitting that "Strange New Worlds" will get a chance to do what its predecessor could not. Of course, there are several mitigating factors going into this decision to reach the end of the line. Let's break it all down.