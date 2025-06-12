Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Ending, But It Will Do What The Original Series Never Could
All good things must eventually come to an end ... even if it's the best "Star Trek" series we've enjoyed in years. "Strange New Worlds" is finally set to put its phasers down for good, according to a press release from Paramount. While the show's creative team gears up for the imminent release of season 3 in just a few weeks, the studio announced that the adventure will come to an end with a fifth and final season. The news may come as a shock to some viewers, particularly given the groundswell of accolades and critical acclaim heaped upon the throwback series since it first debuted in 2022. But, as hardcore Trekkies know, there's certainly some symmetry and poetic justice to seeing the voyages of the starship Enterprise conclude after a five-year mission, if you will.
In any case, the core trio of creators/executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman had this to say in a joint statement:
"From the very beginning, 'Strange New Worlds' set out to honor what 'Star Trek' has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope, and the belief that a better future is possible. We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."
Is this Paramount's way of setting things right? Famously, "The Original Series" starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and the late, great Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock never quite made it to this milestone. The flagship show ended up being canceled after only three seasons, falling short of its own mission statement in the opening monologue of every "Star Trek" episode. So, perhaps it's only fitting that "Strange New Worlds" will get a chance to do what its predecessor could not. Of course, there are several mitigating factors going into this decision to reach the end of the line. Let's break it all down.
There are several reasons to end Strange New Worlds with five seasons
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened ... or that's what we'll be telling ourselves, at least. Paramount and the creative team behind "Strange New Worlds" are clearly trying to strike an optimistic tone with this announcement, and for good reason. The well-received series has remained a favorite among both fans and critics throughout its run, skirting the sorts of controversies that have plagued other recent "Trek" shows like "Discovery." By finding the perfect balance between old-school "Trek" and modern storytelling traditions, "Strange New Worlds" felt like a shining beacon for what this property is still capable of in the year 2025. And by sailing into the cosmic sunrise after completing its five-year mission, fans can at least feel a certain amount of closure.
But is that all there is to the story behind its cancellation? The Hollywood Reporter indicates that this news coincides with Paramount cutting costs and enacting dramatic workplace layoffs in an effort to stay in the black. Although there hasn't been much official word on the budget for "Strange New Worlds," there are obviously business considerations at play here. Plus, there's another significant element worth noting: After five seasons, many shows tend to run into dreaded renegotiations with main cast members over salaries, which likely factored into this decision.
Still, in vintage "Trek" fashion, it's worth remembering that there's still a lot to be hopeful about for the future of the franchise. Not only are there still three seasons to go in "Strange New Worlds" (although the fifth will be a rather short one, clocking in at only six total episodes compared to the usual amount of 10), but there is also a brand-new series in the works as well. The currently-filming "Starfleet Academy" is set to beam up sometime in 2026. For now, we can still look forward to the impending debut of "Strange New Worlds" season 3, which will hit Paramount+ streaming on July 17, 2025.