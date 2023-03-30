Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series Coming To Paramount+, Will Follow 'New Class' Of Characters
Paramount has announced that they will be taking on a fresh, new recruit. Joining a roster that already includes "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Star Trek: Prodigy" will be "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a new live-action series set at the eponymous school for aspiring Starfleet officers. The series will follow an all-new set of characters and will be run by "Star Trek" executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau ("Tom Swift," "See," and the 2022 "Nancy Drew" series). The show is set to begin production in 2024. Gaia Violo ("Absentia") has been announced as the pilot's screenwriter. Other producers will include Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber.
The series will follow a team of young recruits on their multi-year journey through the toughest college in "Star Trek." Located in San Francisco, Starfleet Academy has previously been established throughout "Star Trek" as incredibly rigorous and requiring a great deal of study and hard work. It was one of the central settings of the 2009 "Star Trek" feature film, and was visited periodically in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." It was also the subject of a series of "Star Trek" tie-in YA novels that were written between 1993 and 1998. The book series, however, skipped around in time, detailing the Academy experiences of known Trek characters.
Enroll today!
Starfleet Academy is often described as if it's one of the toughest colleges imaginable. It's a place where students have to learn complex engineering, command skills, the fineries of cultural exchange, advanced interspecies medicine, the history of the known galaxy, astral physics, weapons systems and tactics, psychological studies, piloting, botany, and, one might hope, literature and art. Thing sci-fi West Point. This is a setting ripe for drama.
No details about the characters have been released yet, nor has any information about when "Starfleet Academy" may be set within the "Star Trek" timeline. The current crop of "Star Trek" shows are placed at broad intervals over the franchise's established chronology, so "Academy" could line up with any given extant series. The actual premise of the new show has not been part of the announcement, nor have any of the characters that may be featured on the show. Paramount released the following in-universe recruitment ad:
Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!
The Latin slogan translates to "From the stars, knowledge."