Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series Coming To Paramount+, Will Follow 'New Class' Of Characters

Starfleet Academy is often described as if it's one of the toughest colleges imaginable. It's a place where students have to learn complex engineering, command skills, the fineries of cultural exchange, advanced interspecies medicine, the history of the known galaxy, astral physics, weapons systems and tactics, psychological studies, piloting, botany, and, one might hope, literature and art. Thing sci-fi West Point. This is a setting ripe for drama.

No details about the characters have been released yet, nor has any information about when "Starfleet Academy" may be set within the "Star Trek" timeline. The current crop of "Star Trek" shows are placed at broad intervals over the franchise's established chronology, so "Academy" could line up with any given extant series. The actual premise of the new show has not been part of the announcement, nor have any of the characters that may be featured on the show. Paramount released the following in-universe recruitment ad:

Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!

The Latin slogan translates to "From the stars, knowledge."